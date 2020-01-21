WWE Raw: Andrade Retains United States Championship in Insane Ladder Match Against Rey Mysterio

Andrade once again successfully retained the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio on this week’s Monday Night Raw, this time in a brutal ladder match. Mysterio looked to have the match won when he powerbombed his opponent off the ladder, then hit a 619. But as he tried to climb Zelina Vega perched herself on top of the ladder and blocked his path. The delay gave the champ enough time to get back up and hit the legendary luchador with a Hammerlock DDT through ladder.

After the win Andrade teased hitting Mysterio with a DDT onto the unprotected concrete floor, but he was chased away by a returning Humberto Carrillo.

This coming weekend will be an eventful one for WWE, starting off on Saturday night with the World Collide event between NXT and NXT UK. Check out the full card below:

Imperium (Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aicher, Marcel Barthel) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripely vs. Toni Storm

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dargunov

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. TBD vs. TBD

DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

Then on Sunday night the Royal Rumble will take place at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. Here’s the card for that show thus far: