WWE: Raw is XXX Breaks Domestic Gate Record

WWE celebrated its flagship show's anniversary this past Monday. Raw is XXX rolled out the red carpet for the red brand, bringing a number of WWE Hall of Famers back for one-off segments with members of the active roster. This all took place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA in front of a capacity crowd of over 13,000. It was confirmed that Raw is XXX was in fact a complete sell out, making it the sixth-highest non-PPV attended event for WWE in the past three years.

WWE touted the success of the event on its website, revealing that Raw is XXX drew the highest domestic gate in the 30-year history of Monday Night Raw.

"Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw," WWE.com wrote. "A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn's Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more. Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!"

Beyond its financial success, Raw is XXX was largely a hit with fans and critics alike. Some championed the first hour as one of the best in Monday Night Raw history, as it boasted critically-acclaimed segments like the trial of Sami Zayn as well as The Undertaker sharing the ring with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

WWE returns to television tonight with NXT on the USA Network at 8 PM ET and then again this Friday with WWE SmackDown on FOX. The big week culminates on Saturday, as WWE Royal Rumble streams on Peacock.