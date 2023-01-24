WWE Fans Are Loving Sami Zayn's Tag Team Championship Win for The Bloodline at Raw is XXX
WWE fans are absolutely loving Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso and helping Jey retain the Raw WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at Raw is XXX! The 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with a Tribal Trial which saw Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline grilling Sami Zayn over whether or not he's truly a help to the family. Thanks to Jimmy Uso's interference, Sami Zayn was ultimately declared "innocent for now" and was thus saved from punishment until the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.
It was then revealed that his first major test after this would come almost immediately as during the match against the Judgment Day, Jimmy Uso was deemed too hurt to continue the match. With Adam Pearce allowing Sami Zayn to substitute and join the match in Jimmy's place, it went on to the point where Sami ultimately played a major role in helping Jey win the match and help keep the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on the Bloodline's shoulders.
Fans were loving Zayn helping Jey win and cementing his place with the Bloodline for now, and they are absolutely excited to see what it could mean for him next. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the match and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Not Even Close
I love AEW, but Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is the best story in wrestling right now, and it’s not even close. #MondayNightRaw— ncbjd (@ncbjd) January 24, 2023
Let's Hope Roman Appreciates This!
@SamiZayn stepped up to defend the belts for @WWEUsos; hopefully @WWERomanReigns can appreciate what Sami did for #TheBloodline#RawXXXpic.twitter.com/YzYJonYaD6— (Redacted) (@Obscure4Life) January 24, 2023
Incredible
Sami Zayn is generating so much HEAT right now. This storyline is incredible. #RAWisXXX— Arturo Pardavila (@Arturo3) January 24, 2023
Perfect
That Bloodline and Sami Zayn segment was perfect.— Brendan Kuhn (@b_kuhn_2) January 24, 2023
What a Win!
YES! @SamiZayn COMING IN AND WINNING THE #TagTitles! 💪🏻👊🏻📺 @WWE #ProWrestling #WWE #WWERAW #RAWXXX— Robert Abreu (@robnhood_94) January 24, 2023
What a Great Match!
GREAT match! #WWERaw30 #WWERaw #RAWXXX pic.twitter.com/Ul2m2RjEgs— 🇺🇸Dylan Veach🇺🇸 (@dylanveach88) January 24, 2023
What a Story!
Absolutely spectacular storytelling by having Sami Zayn step up to continue proving his loyalty and filling in for Jimmy Uso after he got hurt. When this eventually comes to an end this is gonna hit right in the heart strings #WWERaw30 #WWERaw #RAW30 #RAWis30 #RAWXXX— The In Time Wrestling Podcast (@JustInTime211) January 24, 2023
Definitely Ucey
That was VERY UCEY. Sami Zayn has himself as a replacement for Jimmy USO and WINS. #RAWXXX#WWERaw— EthansToyShow (@EthansToyShow) January 24, 2023
Best First Hour Ever?
This has got to be one of the best first hours of Monday Night Raw I have everything from The Trial of Sami Zayn leading all the way up to the tag match against the Judgment Day every layer of the storyline is getting better and better and I fucking love it #RawXXX— Detroit King (@Detroit_Bread) January 24, 2023
What's Coming Next for Sami Zayn?
Sami Zayn is going to come out of this whole thing a liquid white magma hot babyface!#MarkMyWords#RAWXXX— Greggggg (@DonaldsonG61) January 24, 2023