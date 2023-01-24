WWE Fans Are Loving Sami Zayn's Tag Team Championship Win for The Bloodline at Raw is XXX

WWE fans are absolutely loving Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso and helping Jey retain the Raw WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at Raw is XXX! The 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with a Tribal Trial which saw Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline grilling Sami Zayn over whether or not he's truly a help to the family. Thanks to Jimmy Uso's interference, Sami Zayn was ultimately declared "innocent for now" and was thus saved from punishment until the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

It was then revealed that his first major test after this would come almost immediately as during the match against the Judgment Day, Jimmy Uso was deemed too hurt to continue the match. With Adam Pearce allowing Sami Zayn to substitute and join the match in Jimmy's place, it went on to the point where Sami ultimately played a major role in helping Jey win the match and help keep the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on the Bloodline's shoulders.

Fans were loving Zayn helping Jey win and cementing his place with the Bloodline for now, and they are absolutely excited to see what it could mean for him next. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about the match and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!