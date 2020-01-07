WWE Loads up WWE Raw Card to Combat College Football National Championship

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place on Jan. 13, as the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in a battle of unbeaten powerhouses. Monday Night Raw will have to go head-to-head with the game over on the USA Network, but it looks like WWE is trying to put on a quality show to keep fans from changing the channel. The episode will feature another appearance from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, as well as a six-man tag match involving Seth Rollins, AOP, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show with a special “Fist-Fight” stipulation.

Other matches include AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Rusev (with Liv Morgan) vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) and Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lesnar kicked off Raw this week alongside Paul Heyman, who announced that the reigning WWE Champion would be entering the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble as the No. 1 entrant. But unlike the 2016 Rumble match where then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns started at No. 1, Lesnar’s title will not be on the line.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Big Show made his return late in this week’s show to be Owens and Joe’s surprise tag partner. The six-man match was thrown out when Show tried to Double Chokeslam the Authors of Pain, only for Rollins to hit him in the back with a steel chair.

Check out the card for the 2020 Royal Rumble event in the list below. The show will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Jan. 26