WWE Raw Preview: CM Punk Returns, Judgment Day Civil War, Title Match

WWE's flagship show continues to build towards a familiar premium live event. Following WWE Bash in Berlin, all eyes within the WWE Monday Night Raw roster have been on WWE Bad Blood, a resurrected pay-per-view name being utilized for a WWE PLE for the first time since 2004. WWE Bad Blood was made famous for hosting the first-ever Hell in a Cell Match back in 1997 between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The sequel and threequel editions of the event also held headlining bouts in the devil's playground, those being between Triple H and Kevin Nash (2003) and Triple H and Shawn Michaels (2004). 2024's WWE Bad Blood will be no different, as CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to conclude their bitter rivalry inside the satanic structure.

CM Punk Returns to WWE Raw

The Second City Saint will give his thoughts on that third and final barbaric stipulation.

After being bludgeoned by Drew McIntyre two weeks ago, CM Punk is scheduled to return to WWE Monday Night Raw. This will be Punk's first appearance since WWE announced that he and McIntyre would do battle inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood.

This will be Punk's fifth Hell in a Cell Match. He is 1-3 inside the structure thus far, having lost to The Undertaker (2009), four other men in a non-televised dark match (2011), and Alberto Del Rio (2011) before finally getting a win against Ryback (2012). That lone victory was also thanks to a crooked referee, meaning Punk has yet to secure a decisive victory in the match.

The Judgment Day Civil War Continues

The red brand's resident faction continues to do battle with the spoils of war.

Back at WWE SummerSlam in August, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, seizing control of The Judgment Day and initiating a war against their former stablemates. The first battle went down at WWE Bash in Berlin, with Ripley and Priest defeating Dominik and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Tonight, Dominik and Priest face off in a singles match.

WWE World Tag Titles Are Up For Grabs

The Judgment Day's battles tonight will be a war on two fronts.

Elsewhere in the faction, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are scheduled to defend their WWE World Tag Team Championships against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This is Balor and McDonagh's first televised title defense since winning the titles in June.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8 PM ET on USA Network. You can check out the full lineup below...