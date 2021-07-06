Watch: Riddle Channels Karate Kid During WWE Raw Match

✖

One of the big storylines surrounding this week's Monday Night Raw was Riddle still suffering the effects of injuring his foot in last week's main event. The former United States Champion arrived in the opening segment for a promo with the other Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors from Raw and promptly reaggravated his injury when Omos pushed him off a ladder and AJ Styles kicked and his foot while he was down. This led to Riddle and Styles have a singles match later in the night where Styles repeatedly went after Riddle's injury.

At one point the former UFC star tried a new tactic by getting into the iconic Crane Kick pose from Karate Kid. Styles was flabbergasted at first, only for Riddle to successfully land the move anyway.

Riddle later went on to win thanks to a distraction from The Viking Raiders.

This week's episode reportedly marked the final live episode of Raw to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome, as next week's show will be taped ahead of time. WWE officially returns to its touring schedule with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

WWE returns to pay-per-view with Money in the Bank on July 18. Check out the updated card below: