Watch: Ruby Riott Returns From Injury, Attacks Liv Morgan on WWE Raw

Ruby Riott made her surprise return on this weeks Monday Night Raw, but it didn’t wind up being the Riott Squad reunion Liv Morgan was hoping for. After beating Lana for the second week in a row, Morgan was met by Riott in the ring, sporting a new look after being out of action since May 2019. Morgan tried to hug her best friend, only for Riott to slam her to the ground instead. She then repeatedly attacked Morgan while Lana (loudly) gloated alongside her. The segment ended with Morgan in tears in the ring as Riott walked away.

Morgan, Riott and Sarah Logan originally worked together as the Riott Squad from November 2017 up until April 2019. The trio was broken up by last year’s Superstar Shake-up.

Riott was taken off television a month after the Shake-up for bilateral surgery to repair one of her shoulders. She went back under the knife for another surgery on the opposite shoulder in August. With Riott on the shelf and Morgan getting (somewhat) repackaged, Logan has been working on the lower midcard as a singles wrestler.