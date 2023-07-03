WWE Raw 7/3 Spoiler for Major SummerSlam 2023 Match

WWE has been planning for a third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar for next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view for quite some time, and it looks like the stage will finally be set to establish the match on tonight's Monday Night Raw. According to Dave Meltzer via The Wrestling Observer, Lesnar is present in Baltimore for tonight's Raw and the angle for the rubber match is expected to take place during the show. It's previously been reported that the third match will have some kind of stipulation WWE rarely uses.

The rivalry between the two kicked off the night after WrestleMania 39 when Lesnar agreed to be Rhodes' partner for a match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. But just as introductions for the match were being made, Lesnar jumped "The American Nightmare." While Lesnar's actions were never explained, Rhodes was able to escape with a win at Backlash in Puerto Rico. An enraged Lesnar proceeded to break (in storyline) Rhodes' arm after a series of attacks and used that injury to help himself secure a victory in the rematch at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Rhodes threw down an open challenge for a tiebreaker but Lesnar has been absent ever since.

Cody Rhodes on Facing Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

"I would love it, absolutely love it if Brock Lesnar would come back to work," Rhodes said in an interview with Ariel Helwani (h/t WrestlingNews.co) after beating Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. "I'd absolutely love it. I don't think he's going to though. Initially, we said hey, I'll be in every city right? I gave him my dates, right. I'm about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock's annual hiatus might be who knows. And I'm not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don't think Brock is afraid of anybody, he's Brock Lesnar, but Brock may not want to get back into this.

"He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high. That may be it for Brock, but I'd love it if Brock came back because to me it's so weird to leave it at one on one. We'll see if not Brock, that's a more interesting question. What happens and who's next and what's next?" Rhodes continued.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results