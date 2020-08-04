Will WWE Raw Have More Raw Underground Segments Next Week?

Shane McMahon's Raw Underground segments will be sticking around for at least a few more weeks, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. The shoot-style fights featured the likes of Dabba-Kato (Babatunde), Erik from the Viking Raiders, Dolph Ziggler and all three members of The Hurt Business in its first week. Sapp reported via Fightful Select that segments for future episodes were taped until midnight local time, though it wasn't revealed what future fights would take place.

The final segment saw MVP declare that the fight league was under new management with The Hurt Business. Porter, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin then proceeded to win three fights in a row, then attack a few more people around the ring.

While the segments were reportedly an idea WWE had been tossing around for a few years, they were quickly met with criticism. Fans didn't care for the production (the camera shaking during the matches, exotic dancers inexplicably in attendance, McMahon hosting), while various wrestlers pointed out that WWE was stealing ideas from people like EC3, Matt Riddle and Josh Barnett.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

On top of more Raw Underground fights, WWE has announced two matches for next week — Asuka vs. Bayley (Asuka will challenge Sasha Banks at SummerSlam if she wins) and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

The show also featured the "debut" of a new faction, as a group of hooded figures were shown destroying a generator outside the Performance Center via security camera footage. As a result, the power inside the PC flickered off and on throughout the show.

Here's the card for SummerSlam on Aug. 23. As of now, the show will reportedly take place in Atlantic City:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.