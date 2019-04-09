WWE Raw: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins kept their hot streak going on Monday night as the pair successfully retained the Raw Tag Team Championships in a WrestleMania 35 rematch against The Revival. Late in the match Hawkins tagged Ryder as the latter was running the ropes, and was able to sneak in and roll up Scott Dawson for the pin after the heels nailed Ryder with their Shatter Machine finisher. The pair first won the titles from Dawson and Wilder during the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show, ending Hawkins’ 269-match losing streak in the process. Monday’s win also bucked a trend for Ryder, as his last reign with a championship (the Intercontinental Championship) also came at a WrestleMania (WrestleMania 32) only to be ended the following night in a match against The Miz.

Ryder and Hawkins were just two of a boatload of new champions crowned on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. Other new champs included Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, SmackDown and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. The only two champions to retain were United States Champion Samoa Joe and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

