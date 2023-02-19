WWE Elimination Chamber: Johnny Gargano Debuts Bluey-Inspired Gear

Johnny Gargano showed off some new ring gear at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday evening, although it deviated slightly from his usual superhero inspirations. Gargano came to the Men's Elimination Chamber wearing new gear that surprisingly had a Bluey-themed color scheme. While not as obvious as some of Gargano's other gear inspirations (which often are pulled from the latest Marvel movie), the sky blue and tan color accents are a match with the beloved Australian cartoon character and was confirmed by Gargano's gear maker as seen below. Gargano also wore a feather on his ring gear, a reference to the fan-favorite Bluey episode Featherwand.

Bluey is an Australian TV show about a family of talking dogs, two of whom are school-aged. While the show contains ton of Australian references, it has captivated an international audience due to its family friendly stories and the fact that the episodes are as fun for adults as they are for kids. The show currently airs on Disney and is available to stream on Disney+.

While Bluey might be an unusual source of inspiration for a WWE wrestler, one needs to remember that Gargano has a one-year old at home. Johnny and his wife Candice LeRae even had a Bluey-themed birthday party for their son just a few days ago, which was documented on Johnny's Twitter account. Johnny actually missed his son's first birthday because he was traveling to Elimination Chamber, but you can check out some pictures of the Bluey festivities below:

This episode of Bluey is called.. 1. pic.twitter.com/XQeq4naEH0 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 12, 2023

Unfortunately, Gargano couldn't pull out a victory at Elimination Chamber, falling in the Men's Elimination Chamber match after a strong and gutty performance. Because Gargano couldn't pull out a victory, his road to Wrestlemania is still unclear. Depending on whether Austin Theory is destined for a match with John Cena, Gargano could still slot in as a potential opponent for the United States Champion.