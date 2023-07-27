AEW All In: Reportedly Has an Unexpected Idea for Will Ospreay's Match

AEW's All In pay-per-view is shaping up to be the biggest show in the young company's history as ticket sales are nearing 80,000 for Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27. One of the big rumors surrounding the show is that reigning IWGP United States Champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay will be involved as it'll give the card a big name from the United Kingdom. It was assumed Ospreay would have a tiebreaking match with Kenny Omega as the pair put on two Match of the Year contenders at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January and the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door crossover event in June.

However, it looks like AEW wants to go in a different direction. Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select on Thursday that the current plan is for an Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho match. "The Demo God" is currently considering joining forces with Don Callis, who Sapp wrote "is factored into the equation somehow." Ospreay and Jericho have never shared the ring in their respective careers.

Will Ospreay's Future in New Japan, AEW or WWE

Ospreay has confirmed in interviews that his current contract with New Japan expires in February 2024. He noted that his "heart" is still with New Japan, that AEW "made him feel at home" during his appearances on AEW TV and that he has no interest in signing with WWE. But a contract with AEW is anything but a done deal as he noted in an interview with Sapp that he doesn't want to live in the United States.

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all," Ospreay said earlier this year. "It's not because of the product or anything, I'm not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life. If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything."

