WWE Fans Debate Over The Best Royal Rumble Championship Match of All Time

WWE’s Twitter account posted a question on Sunday that spawned yet another debate among wrestling fans — what’s the best championship match to take place at a Royal Rumble? While the Rumble matches are typically the selling point of the annual pay-per-view, the show has also provided some all-time classic championship bouts. The answers varied from a number of John Cena matches to the classic Triple H vs. Cactus Jack bout, but you can see some of the most popular picks in the list below!

Stay tuned for full coverage of the 2022 Royal Rumble this coming Saturday! The event will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

What is the best championship match in #RoyalRumble history? — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2022

One of the Most Popular Answers

For me it's #RoyalRumble 2000



Cactus Jack vs Triple H



(22 years ago today!) pic.twitter.com/C9yMM6XMJg — Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) January 23, 2022

https://twitter.com/adamgoldberg28/status/1485328297991061506?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Triple H VS Cactus Jack 2000. pic.twitter.com/CS7BKc5A14 — Amy Miller (@Grittynotpretty) January 23, 2022

A Classic Triple Threat

Every other answer is wrong. pic.twitter.com/NTFqauWDA9 — Ten Count Media (@SteveTenCount) January 23, 2022

Outta Nowhere

https://twitter.com/DaysAreOver2/status/1485331796128681986?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cena’s History-Making Match

I might be a little biased with this one, saw it live. pic.twitter.com/U9gBQQNEmR — Garrett Leeper (@lanebogus) January 23, 2022

A Lesser-Known Cena Match

https://twitter.com/089968Raph__/status/1485331355802214406?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It Counts!

Do You Think This Will Make The List?