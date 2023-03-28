WWE: Latest Update on Sale Heading Into WrestleMania 39 Weekend

WWE's ongoing sale negotiations received an update this week via CNBC's David Faber on the latest Squawk on the Street. Faber noted the progress in the sale talks, saying, "From what I'm hearing, at least from people familiar with the situation, it's shaping up to be a pretty good sale process. Some people say, 'pretty hot and heavy.' And those who were even somewhat doubtful in fact that you'd get to a sale at the end seem less so," before noting that it's still unclear if a sale will actually get done.

Faber then discussed the various potential bidders, once again mentioning Endeavor (saying they'd spin off the UFC into its own company and merge it with WWE while still controlling it), private equity interest and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. He also reiterated Comcast, which already has multiple billion-dollar deals with WWE to air Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT each week on the USA Network and house the WWE Network on the Peacock streaming service, is not in the running.

"Something has led to at least a number of people close to this to indicate to me that it is not just live, but it is going quite well... a key here though remains (Vince) McMahon's real willingness to sell," Faber added.

It’s a battle royal! @davidfaber reports multiple parties are in the ring for a potential sale of $WWE pic.twitter.com/LuoqfLIHpH — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) March 28, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!