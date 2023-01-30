Sami Zayn's Rejection of The Bloodline From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Has Gone Viral

Sami Zayn's decision to take a stand against The Bloodline is still going viral two days later. The emotional final scene of this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Roman Reigns beat Kevin Owens in dominant fashion, then order The Usos and Solo Sikoa to keep attacking him. Eventually, Owens was left unconscious and handcuffed to the top rope with Reigns threatening to deal the final blow with a steel chair. Zayn, who looked emotionally conflicted throughout the entire match, managed to talk Reigns down, only for "The Tribal Chief" to order Zayn to do it himself.

Zayn hesitated, prompting Reigns to verbally chastise him. "The Honorary Uce" finally had enough and smashed the chair across Reigns' back, prompting Jimmy Uso and Sikoa to attack. All the while, Jey was in the corner looking conflicted by Zayn's decision and disgusted by Reigns' cruelty. He eventually left the ring on his own and has since teased the idea of leaving The Bloodline completely.

As of Monday afternoon, the clip is still on YouTube's trending page with more than two million views. The Twitter version of the video is up to 3.1 million. Zayn is reportedly going to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber next month.

Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani prior to the Rumble and discussed the potential fan backlash looming over the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania if fans reject the idea of Zayn not getting revenge on "The Tribal Chief" and becoming world champion.

"I don't know that in the fan's mind, maybe me and you are looking at it at a certain point or a certain way because we're both kind of like diehards, you know? But I think there are a lot of casual fans that are kind of along for the ride," Zayn said. "I don't think the fans are kind of where they were five or six years ago where they would kind of revolt. Like 'nom, Daniel Bryan's the guy! You're trying to give us Batista, Noooo! We'll force you, We'll force you! Noooo! I don't feel that level of, like borderline contempt from the audience to like the creative direction," Zayn said. "I feel because the story's been so interesting there's a little bit of trust in that it will go where it goes and it'll still be fine."