WWE Security Makes Pat McAfee Leave SmackDown After Wild Austin Theory Brawl

Austin Theory came out to the ring as Ricochet and Sami Zayn’s match was set to start, and he walked around the ring and approached Pat McAfee, sitting in the chair next to him. Theory just sat there angrily as McAfee didn’t know what to do about him while Michael Cole tried to calm him down. Cole then started talking about the match and moving on but then Theory got up again and started getting in McAfee’s face. Theory slapped him again like last week, but this time McAfee took action and got some revenge, jumping up on the table and then leaping off to knock Theory down to the floor.

McAfee hit Theory with a flurry of punches as Theory tried to get to his feet, but then McAfee kept the attack going, slamming Theory’s head into the announcer’s table.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1502475903066071042?s=20&t=2QJcL-8mvj07wACci5SCvQ

He then slammed him into the table two more times, and then he grabbed him and hurled him across the table, where he sailed past and collided into the chairs and then hit the floor hard.

McAfee then jumped back up on the table and dove into Theory again, hitting him with even more punches. Security then came to split them up and Theory started walking away. Security escorted McAfee out but then Theory turned around and started talking to McAfee again.

Theory then charged towards McAfee and caused security to hold him back and push him away, and then both ended up heading backstage.

It remains to be seen how this will affect McAfee, as after the brawl Michael Cole called the Intercontinental Championship match between Ricochet and Zayn by himself. There wasn’t a great deal of time left in the episode, so this might be something that doesn’t get addressed until a social post later or next week’s episode.

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

TBA:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

