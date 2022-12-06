AEW's Kenny Omega Endorses Seth Rollins for WWE Hall of Fame

Kenny Omega decided to endorse Seth Rollins as a future WWE Hall of Famer this week at the expense of former WWE writer Vince Russo. The controversial personality claimed on his podcast, "If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in it. There's gotta be something special, something special about you. What is special about the dude? Just ask yourself that question, man."

Omega laughed at Russo's comments, writing, "I'll laugh now since I can comfortably predict that he's a future (very deserving) HOF'r."

I’ll laugh now since I can comfortably predict that he’s a future (very deserving) HOF’r https://t.co/Gv4AZKCbd9 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 6, 2022

From his accomplishments alone, Rollins is already a no-brainer for the Hall of Fame. He's been on the main roster for 10 years, is a four-time world champion, a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a former WrestleMania main eventer. And that's all without mentioning his consistently excellent work in the ring.

Rollins and Omega have traded comments in interviews and on social media in the past, though both have voiced their desire to work with each other.

"I would like to face Kenny Omega," Rollins said at Ace Comic Con in 2018. "I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that."

"I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together," Omega told Forbes in 2020. "I just want to work with good people —not good people in the sense that they're only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle. At the end of the day, I'd just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that's really what it's all about."