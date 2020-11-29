AEW's Kenny Omega Names His WWE Dream Opponents, Addresses the Seth Rollins Comparisons

✖

In the past few months Kenny Omega has erased his tag team partnership with Hangman Page, reintroduced the world to his "The Cleaner" persona and earned an AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley. Ahead of his title bout this coming Wednesday, Omega gave an interview with Forbes where he talked about his dream opponents from outside of AEW.

"AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling," Omega said. "He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent. The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with."

He then addressed the comparisons between himself and the "Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins.

"I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together," he added. "I just want to work with good people —not good people in the sense that they're only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle. At the end of the day, I'd just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that's really what it's all about."

In a separate interview with Sports Illustrated Omega talked about the renewed fan speculation of AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling forming a partnership.

"Now more than ever, with the entire world struggling, we could really make lemonade out of lemons by putting forth our best efforts for a collaborative effort," Omega said. "That's the great thing about pro wrestling. A lot of people are in this business because they love making people happy. There are a lot of us in wrestling right now that want nothing more than to make fans happy. We get lost in our own fantasy booking talking about how cool it would be to team up, and there are restrictions in the world right now, but maybe down the road."

Check out the full lineup for this week's "Winter Is Coming" AEW Dynamite below: