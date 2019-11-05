WWE Announces Four New Signees, Including Former Impact Wrestling Star Scarlett Bordeaux

WWE officially confirmed four new talent signings to the WWE Performance Center via press release on Tuesday. The signings included former Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell and referee Stephon Smith. The three wrestler signings had all been reported in the past few months, especially with Bordeaux’s tryout at the Performance Center being reported on back in September, though the new release finally confirmed them. Bordeaux, real name Elizabeth Chihaia, is the obvious standout as she made a name for herself in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA in recent years. Back in June she officially requested her release from Impact, not long after her boyfriend Killer Kross revealed that the couple was in serious financial troubles despite being two of the promotions rising stars.

WWE’s statement gave an in-depth look at all four signings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chicago’s Elizabeth Chihaia – aka Scarlett Bordeaux – has made quite the name for herself in America and abroad. The self-proclaimed ‘smokeshow’ has been a standout for promotions like Mexico’s AAA, Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling,” the statement read.

“Ashley Urbanski, known on the independent scene as Shotzi Blackheart, is renowned for her fierce, in-your-face style. Fans will recognize Urbanski from her standout performance in a No Disqualification Match at EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Special that aired on WWE Network. She was presented her WWE contract by NXT General Manager William Regal last month at an EVOLVE show in Atlanta, Ga.

“Australia’s Samantha De Martin, also known as ‘Impressive’ Indi Hartwell, has been just that during her time on the indies. The 22-year-old has cited Bayley and Sasha Banks‘ epic battles in NXT as her inspiration in pursuing a career inside the squared circle. She’s racked up titles in her home country and for promotions like SHIMMER.”

Bordeaux has previously appeared on WWE television as a member of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds and in a 2016 squash match against Nia Jax. Both Bordeaux and Kross celebrated the big news on Twitter shortly after the release dropped.

I never understood why people say “Diva” like it’s a bad word. And of course everybody wants to be a Superstar. Well I’m insatiable, why settle for one, when you can be both? ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Still a 10, still a Smokeshow, and now…⁣⁣

A Super Diva. 😈⁣⁣

⁣⁣@wwe @wwenxt⁣⁣

⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/gFulTwgPJe — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 5, 2019