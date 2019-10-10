Watch: WWE SmackDown’s New Intro Video Syncs Up Perfectly With the All That Theme Song

When Friday Night SmackDown premiered on the FOX network last week it got a brand new entrance stage, logo, theme song (Are You Ready? by AC/DC) and intro video to go along with it. However as one fan on Twitter, @bemybayley pointed out, the video perfectly matches the theme song to the classic Nickelodeon sketch show, All That.

WWE’s FOX Twitter account took notice of the clip and reposted it late Wednesday night. By Thursday morning the video had more than 200,000 views. The sketch show originally ran from 1994-2000, then was relaunched from 2002-05. The show was revived for an 11th season earlier this year, with the premiere taking place back in June.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new SD opening but with the All That theme song…. pic.twitter.com/8E9LQl5Mnu — ashley is LOYAL. (@bemybayley) October 9, 2019

Xavier Woods seemed to enjoy the fan edit more than anyone.

STOP. THIS. RIGHT. NOW. Literally sitting on the toilet watching this and I’m IN TEARS!!!! Hahahhahahaahahaahhaahahahaahahahhahaahahhahaha https://t.co/75c1jDdSr8 — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 10, 2019

This week’s episode of SmackDown will mark the start of a two-night WWE Draft meant to re-establish the brand split between SmackDown and Raw. The latest brand split was formed back in 2016 but was erased back in May when Vince McMahon introduced the Wild Card Rule that allowed wrestlers to jump freely from one brand to another.

“On both nights of the draft, Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will appear along with personalities from FOX and NBCUniversal programming who will announce select picks from each brand,” WWE’s announcement for the Draft. “The draft will determine the Superstars that compete for Raw and SmackDown, which feature distinct casts, unique storylines and dedicated writing teams.”

Back in mid-September Triple H addressed whether or not NXT would be involved in the Draft, given that the show recently made the jump to the USA Network.

“I think as that Draft hits that’s going to be more focused on Raw and SmackDown and where those brands lay out,” he said. “But going forward, who knows? I think this is a work in progress and as NXT continues to do what it’s done for the last five years and grow in leaps and bounds, my intent is to create, and I think it’s there and we’ll see as we move forward, where there are three very distinct brands — Raw, SmackDown and NXT.”

The 2019 WWE Draft will conclude on next week’s Raw.