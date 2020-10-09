WWE SmackDown: New Match Announced For Tonight's Show

WWE hopes to attract a large television audience this evening on FOX when the company presents the first night of this year's WWE Draft on SmackDown. A big women's title match was announced on last week's show, as was another big intra-brand match. However, a new tag team match was just added to the card on Friday, adding a little more star power to the show this evening.

Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy are now scheduled to team and take on The Miz and John Morrison. The match was announced by Kayla Braxton in a video posted to social media, noting that an exchange on Twitter set-up the match.

Riddle had mentioned in a tweet yesterday that he'd like to team with Jeff Hardy before the two of them could possibly end up on different brands following the Draft. He specifically mentioned being a big Hardy Boyz fan growing up.

Bro with the draft coming up, I’m not sure where I’m gonna end up but I’d love to team up with Jeff Hardy before I find out. I was a huge Hardy Boyz fan growing up pic.twitter.com/6AuMEfIrrb — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 8, 2020

WWE is referring to the team of Riddle and Hardy as a dream team of sorts. Hardy had eventually responded to Riddle's tweet, writing "Bro!SweetPic!& we would have some evenSweeterMatches! . . ! BroetryInMotion!:)!"

Miz and Morrison responded by saying that the possible team wouldn't be able to top them.

The big match for tonight is a WWE Women's Championship Match with Bayley defending against Sasha Banks. We will also see Kevin Owens take on "The Fiend" in Wyatt's first match on SmackDown since taking on the Fiend persona. Big E and Sheamus will also wrestle in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

