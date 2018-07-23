Teams Announced for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Tournament

Following the Bludgeon Brothers’ defeat of Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) at Extreme Rules, the SmackDown tag team champions have no immediate challengers for SummerSlam.

SmackDown GM Paige announced on Saturday that there would be a four-team tournament on SmackDown to determine new number one contenders. The teams participating were announced on Sunday. They will be: The Usos, The Bar, Sanity, and The New Day.

While Sanity is a new name that could be fresh as tag team championship challengers, especially following a win Eric Young received over Kofi Kingston on last week’s SmackDown, one team in particular here could really have a chance at turning around the fortunes of the SmackDown tag division: The Bar.

Cesaro and Sheamus became one of the top tag teams in the WWE of 2017. While The Usos were undoubtedly the number one tag team in the company over the last year plus, The Bar were essentially 1a. Yet, Cesaro and Sheamus have been absent from television for the most part in recent months. This while still reportedly continuing to tear the house down in dark matches off of television.

While Sanity is sure to get a push, as evidenced by their big win last Tuesday, seeing The Bar get some spotlighted television time will be greatly appreciated. The Bludgeon Brothers started their run off incredibly hot, but ever since they’ve become champions, it’s been noteworthy how much their stock has fallen off. Following hoisting the gold, there’s really not been anything fresh for them as the gimmick has started to turn stale. A classic case of a team being better without the gold.