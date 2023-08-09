Top WWE Star Concerned About Turning Babyface

The 7-foot-3 Omos does not know if he could get sympathy as a good guy.

Since arriving on the main roster in 2020, Omos has been a fully-fledged heel. He made his official debut under the Omos name in October 2020, linking up with AJ Styles and helping the Phenomenal One win matches on a number of occasions. Eventually, Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37 when he and Styles challenged for and won the Raw Tag Team Titles. That partnership lasted for the rest of the year before Omos would eventually pursue a singles run. With MVP as his new manager, Omos established himself as a dominant heel and had programs with main event stars like Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

Despite his success as a heel, some have clamored for the Nigerian Giant to get a babyface run down the line. Omos has become popular on social media due to his real-life interests and his ability to lean into the "Omosapiens" craze that fans created leading up to WWE WrestleMania 39.

Omos Concerned About Babyface Run

Speaking to Sportsnet, Omos has hesitations about working as a good guy, noting his physical attributes are not necessarily sympathetic.

"From a psychology standpoint, it can be very challenging for someone who's seven-foot-three, muscles, and huge and intimidating, to get sympathy," Omos said. "Heels don't inspire people, only babyfaces do. For me, that's going to be the challenge. How can this big, giant person inspire people? There's no relatability to someone who's seven-foot-three. The moment where you see me with somebody smaller than me, the brain says, 'I want the little guy to kick the big guy's a--.'"

Regardless of whether he finds himself getting cheered or booed in the future, Omos is happy to be involved with WWE.

"This is one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life. This is fun," Omos continued. "To wake up every day, go to work, play a character on TV that either people love or hate, people are so invested in the character you present on TV. What we do, it's so amazing, man. And to know that some kid out there watching the show, they're going to grow up watching me on TV. I could have never pictured this life."

Omos recently made his return to WWE programming this past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam, participating in the Slim Jim Battle Royal.