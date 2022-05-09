WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley With MVP's Help

✖

WrestleMania Backlash is now up and running, and it's featuring many of the presumably final blow off matches after some of the biggest results from WrestleMania 38. After Bobby Lashley surprisingly returned from injury to then go on to defeat Omos during WrestleMania, the two of them had been leading to yet another collision in the fallout premium live events. Lashley had been dominant in their initial match, but in the weeks leading up to it Omos has been building quite a bit of steam together with MVP leading the charge. So it really was up in the air as to who would win here.

Omos had been getting more of the promising lead into the rematch with Bobby Lashley, and although Lashley had managed to defeat him during demonstrations such as the arm wrestling competition on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was clear that Omos stood to gain more from a victory. Lashley had been proving his strength against the monster up until this point, but there were far more variables to consider with MVP in Omos' corner. Ultimately, this all led to Omos taking the victory here with help from MVP.

Lashley came in with a lot of heat up into the actual match itself too thanks to a brand new addition to his entrance making him larger than life than ever, and it he thus also had quite a bit on the line here as Lashley is getting set up as a solo star once again after his time away from injury and his previous loss of the WWE Championship title. Lashley thus tried to use his speed to overtake Omos, but MVP's distractions leveled the playing field between the two.

With the combo of MVP's mind games and Omos' heavy blows, Lashley was definitely outgunned for much of the match. But Lashley picked up the pace with some notable tricks such as wrapping Omos within the ropes, and using his agility to try and get over on Omos. He even manages to keep Omos down by managing to get a Hurt Lock on him, but Omos was able to power through with his size difference.

Lashley thus able to make one final assault, but with MVP's last minute strike on Lashley, Omos was able to take the victory in their rematch. Lashley made a great effort, but it just wasn't enough. If you're curious about the rest of the night, the full card and results so far for WrestleMania Backlash breaks down as such:

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Omos def. Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match)

Drew McIntyre, Rand Orton and Riddle vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos

What do you think? How did you feel about this second match between Bobby Lashley and Omos? How do you feel about the result? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!