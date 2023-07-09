Here's How Brock Lesnar Felt About His WrestleMania 39 Match With Omos

WWE took a different approach with Brock Lesnar for this year's WrestleMania. Instead of having him in another high-profile championship match, "The Beast" instead opened WrestleMania 39's second night with a five-minute match against "The Nigerian Giant" Omos, which mostly centered around Lesnar's ability to throw his massive opponent. Lesnar quickly pivoted into a program with Cody Rhodes that will presumably culminate at SummerSlam next month, while Omos hasn't been on WWE TV since losing to Seth Rollins at Backlash back in May. The big man recently gave an interview with The Daily Mail in which he talked about his encounter with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania," Omos said. "I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, 'Don't worry!' For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I'm glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that's always my goal. When it's fun, you want to keep on doing it.

How Was Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Booked for WrestleMania 39?

"That whole story is insane (how the match with Lesnar came about)," he later added. "It was the night after Elimination Chamber and we had Raw in Ottawa. I wasn't on the show and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home. I was going to get a haircut and one of our producers said whatever you do, don't go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage. They said it was a backstage with MVP and you guys are going to call out Brock. The moment they said that, I just go blank. They keep talking and I couldn't hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, 'Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'No, THE Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK.' I thought I was getting ribbed. So I go in and get there early and I see Paul Heyman. I say, 'Hi.' He says Brock is coming and I know it's real. This is happening."

WWE's Rumored SummerSlam 2023 Card

