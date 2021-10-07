WWE Superstars Predict the Winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

WBC Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash in their third pay-per-view bout this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rivalry between the pair stretches all the way back to their controversial draw in December 2018 and given that their rematch drew 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and nearly $113 million in revenue this third bout could prove to be one of the biggest fights of the year. WWE is even getting in on the action, as a few WWE Superstars were asked to give their predictions on the winner during recent interviews with BT Sport.

Baron Corbin (a former Golden Gloves champion) said, “Fury is jab-heavy, he is a guy that can move. He’s got great defense. Wilder is wild, it’s exciting to watch him. He’s kind of a new age (Mike) Tyson, he’s trying to hurt people, he doesn’t care about hurting people and he is violent in the ring. I enjoy that in a fight, so I think Wilder takes it and maybe they go again, but it’s going to be an exciting fight.”

Sheamus went the other way by predicting Fury would win again. “The Celtic Warrior” said, “Definitely have to be on Fury. A lot of personality on that fella too. A lot of character, he gets the show business side of it. I’m definitely going with Fury.”

Finally, there’s Drew McIntyre, someone who has been pushing for a wrestling match with Fury for well over a year. He demanded that Fury win by saying, “Fury better win. (Looks at the camera) You better win. Or then there’s not point of us fighting in the future. I think it’s going to be a good fight to watch.”

“Tyson Fury is stalking me. It’s the most bizarre sentence. I’d wake up every day and I’ve got another message on social media from Tyson Fury. Maybe I should answer him,” When things get back to normal, I can finally get back to the UK. I haven’t been able to come back home and say, ‘yes, we did it!’” McIntyre said while speaking with The Big Issue back in April. “When I’m able to win back my WWE title we’ll fly back home, get an open top bus at the top of Scotland. I’m going to make my way down Scotland, [and have a] big celebration all the way down into England. Get to Fury’s house, set ourselves up a little match. It’s going to happen. The thing is he has a genuine love for wrestling and he’s such an entertainer, he gets it. I know we could do some fun business together. Probably some kind of Battle of Britain would be the theme.”