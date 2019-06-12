Updated WWE Stomping Grounds Card, Possible Triple Threat Title Match

Tuesday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown came and went without anything of consequence being added to the WWE Stomping Grounds card, but 205 Live had a match to determine a number one contender for the PPV.

Both Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak seem to have a case to make an argument that they have earned the right to wrestle for the Cruiserweight Championship. It looks like both of them will end up facing Tony Nese for the title on June 23rd at Stomping Grounds in Tacoma, Washington.

So what happened? There was a fatal four-way match on 205 Live pitting Tozawa, Gulak, Oney Lorcan, and Humberto Carrillo. In the end, both Gulak and Tozawa rolled each other up and each had their shoulders on the mat. Following the finish, there was some arguing with GM Drake Maverick and seemingly nothing settled.

The updated card for Stomping Grounds looks to be as follows: