Updated WWE Stomping Grounds Card, Possible Triple Threat Title Match

Tuesday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown came and went without anything of consequence being added to the WWE Stomping Grounds card, but 205 Live had a match to determine a number one contender for the PPV.
Both Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak seem to have a case to make an argument that they have earned the right to wrestle for the Cruiserweight Championship. It looks like both of them will end up facing Tony Nese for the title on June 23rd at Stomping Grounds in Tacoma, Washington.
Videos by ComicBook.com
So what happened? There was a fatal four-way match on 205 Live pitting Tozawa, Gulak, Oney Lorcan, and Humberto Carrillo. In the end, both Gulak and Tozawa rolled each other up and each had their shoulders on the mat. Following the finish, there was some arguing with GM Drake Maverick and seemingly nothing settled.
Is it going to be @TozawaAkira or @DrewGulak who challenges @TonyNese for the #Cruiserweight Title at #WWEStompingGrounds?!?
Make up your mind, @WWEMaverick! #205Live pic.twitter.com/XfU2ZgBXFg— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
The updated card for Stomping Grounds looks to be as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship – special referee: TBA
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
- WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. DolphZiggler
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Yet To Be Confirmed)
Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak