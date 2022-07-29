Will Bianca Belair Beat Becky Lynch in Under 26 Seconds at WWE SummerSlam?

Bianca Belair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a mere 26 seconds during an impromptu title match at SummerSlam 2021. The moment was met with disdain by fans and it propelled Lynch into her new "Big Time Becks" persona while Belair had to claw her way back up the ranks before finally beating Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. The two will clash again at SummerSlam this Saturday night in Nashville and "The EST" has stated in numerous interviews that she wants her story of redemption to come full circle.

So does that mean she plans on beating Lynch in less than 26 seconds? Belair told ComicBook the answer during a media scrum on Friday after the latest WWE Tryouts.

"The goal is to just win," Belair said with a laugh. "If I have to win in 26 seconds or half the time in 13 seconds or 33 minutes, whatever it takes the goal is just to win and walk out as Raw Women's Champion."

Meanwhile, Lynch uploaded a new workout montage this week while cutting a promo about how Belair's 26-second loss still haunts her. Lynch would spend the months immediately after the show consistently running away from and cheating against Belair, further establishing her new role as a villain.

52 weeks later and they're still talking about the most important 26 seconds of your career. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/LBJIvdFI7o — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 29, 2022

Elsewhere on the SummerSlam card, Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time against former champ Ronda Rousey. Morgan won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month, then cashed in before the night was over on a severely weakened Rousey.

The premium live event's main event will be a Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The matchup is the seventh time WWE has booked to two in singles matches on pay-per-view. Check out the full card for the show below: