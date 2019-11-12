WWE Fans Are Already Crowning AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong the Best Match at Survivor Series

WWE officially announced on this week’s Monday Night Raw that a triple threat non-title match would take place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 24 — United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. The match fits the same template as most of the card, pitting wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown and NXT against each other. But given the incredible in-ring ability of all three men, many wrestling fans were utterly floored by the idea of all three facing each other. Styles, who has been on a hot streak ever since he reformed The Club as The O.C., has history with both champs as he feuded with Nakamura over the WWE Championship in 2018 and faced Strong numerous times in both Ring of Honor and TNA.

The match hasn’t even happened yet, but fans have already taken to Twitter to predict that it will be the match of the night and a contender for best match of 2019.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Hell, don’t even give AJ, Roddy and Shinsuke an agent for the match. Just tell them: “You guys have 25 minutes. Have fun!” — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) November 12, 2019

STRONG VS STYLES VS NAKAMURA, HOLY SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS. #RAW https://t.co/mdi43uiDAD — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) November 12, 2019

Holy smokes AJ Styles v. Roderick Strong v. Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match, might be the best at #SurvivorSeries — Matt Moody (@MattMoody_M) November 12, 2019

Nakamura vs Styles vs Strong. Holy fuck I cannot wait. #RAW — #TheBluePrint 🤑🤑 (@SashaKrewxo) November 12, 2019

If nakamura wins, does that make him the king of Strong, Styles? — Shawn Phoenix 🦃 (@xShawnXphoenix) November 12, 2019

Me seeing the match on paper: =D !!!



Me remembering how AJ vs Nakamura went at Wrestlemania: pic.twitter.com/hh9XsqPsbT — Phoenix FINALLY SAW JOKER AHHHHHHHHH 😭😭😭 🏳️‍🌈 (@PhoenixJustice) November 12, 2019

Get ready for a match of the year candidate via the Muscleman dance: pic.twitter.com/zwUIcZ0YRu — Metal4ever24 (@Music4ever24) November 12, 2019

The thought of Nakamura kicking the life out of these guys while Strong tries obliterating their backs while Styles flies around the ring is just a mouth watering match 🔥🔥 https://t.co/SNC3EYejsR — Alexi (@AAQuintanilla9) November 12, 2019

Straight Fire