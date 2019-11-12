WWE Fans Are Already Crowning AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong the Best Match at Survivor Series

WWE officially announced on this week’s Monday Night Raw that a triple threat non-title match would take place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 24 — United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. The match fits the same template as most of the card, pitting wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown and NXT against each other. But given the incredible in-ring ability of all three men, many wrestling fans were utterly floored by the idea of all three facing each other. Styles, who has been on a hot streak ever since he reformed The Club as The O.C., has history with both champs as he feuded with Nakamura over the WWE Championship in 2018 and faced Strong numerous times in both Ring of Honor and TNA.
The match hasn’t even happened yet, but fans have already taken to Twitter to predict that it will be the match of the night and a contender for best match of 2019.
Videos by ComicBook.com
TAKE ALL OF OUR MONEY.
ALL. OF. IT. #RAW pic.twitter.com/T78YU2Vjb5— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2019
Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.
Let’s Ask Mauro
MOTY incoming. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/caJPNxz13d— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) November 12, 2019
Game Over, Man! Game Over!
Hell, don’t even give AJ, Roddy and Shinsuke an agent for the match. Just tell them: “You guys have 25 minutes. Have fun!”— Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) November 12, 2019
Indeed
STRONG VS STYLES VS NAKAMURA, HOLY SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS. #RAW https://t.co/mdi43uiDAD— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) November 12, 2019
The Best Already
Holy smokes AJ Styles v. Roderick Strong v. Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match, might be the best at #SurvivorSeries— Matt Moody (@MattMoody_M) November 12, 2019
Can’t Hardly Wait
Nakamura vs Styles vs Strong. Holy fuck I cannot wait. #RAW— #TheBluePrint 🤑🤑 (@SashaKrewxo) November 12, 2019
High-Quality Pun
If nakamura wins, does that make him the king of Strong, Styles?— Shawn Phoenix 🦃 (@xShawnXphoenix) November 12, 2019
We See You
November 12, 2019
Shoot, That’s a Good Point
Me seeing the match on paper: =D !!!— Phoenix FINALLY SAW JOKER AHHHHHHHHH 😭😭😭 🏳️🌈 (@PhoenixJustice) November 12, 2019
Me remembering how AJ vs Nakamura went at Wrestlemania: pic.twitter.com/hh9XsqPsbT
Everybody Dance!
Get ready for a match of the year candidate via the Muscleman dance: pic.twitter.com/zwUIcZ0YRu— Metal4ever24 (@Music4ever24) November 12, 2019
We Can See It Now
The thought of Nakamura kicking the life out of these guys while Strong tries obliterating their backs while Styles flies around the ring is just a mouth watering match 🔥🔥 https://t.co/SNC3EYejsR— Alexi (@AAQuintanilla9) November 12, 2019
Straight Fire
That Styles/Strong/Nakamura match is gonna be….🔥!!! pic.twitter.com/sq53jlVLBO— Rylie Cruise (@QuikBunni) November 12, 2019