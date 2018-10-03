Big Changes Rumored for WWE’s Survivor Series Event in November

The last two installments of Survivor Series were heavily marketed around the battle between the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters. The 2017 event even went so far as to have the champions from one brand do battle with their equivalent on the opposite show, giving us rare matchups like AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss.

But if the latest rumors are to be believed that concept is getting scrapped for the upcoming Survivor Series in November. According to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, which has broken numerous stories in the past few months that turned out to be true, the big push of the show will be a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match between Team Kurt Angle and Team Baron Corbin.

Hearing that Survivor Series won’t be focused to much, if at all, on RAW vs SmackDown this year. Good chance at a Team Corbin vs Team Angle matchup for RAW control. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 3, 2018

Angle, who has been the general manager of Raw since April 2017, was put on “vacation” by Stephanie McMahon back in late August so Baron Corbin could be promoted to acting general manager. He’s since used to his power insert himself into championship matches and heavily favor the top heels on the roster.

During his time off television Angle has been reportedly training for another in-ring return. He wrestled in the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown elimination match at the 2017 show and came up on the winning side despite being betrayed by Triple H midway through the match. He then faced Hunter as part of a mixed-tag match involving Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, but hasn’t laced up his boots since.

Turning Survivor Series back in a traditional pay-per-view could be a big boost for WWE’s fall schedule as their next three network events are somewhat unconventional. Super Show-Down takes place in Melbourne, Australia this Saturday, but due to time zone differences in won’t start in the United States until very early in the morning. Evolution will only feature the women’s roster on Oct. 28 while Crown Jewel (which takes place just days later on Nov. 2), runs the risk of being another inconsequential Saudi Arabia show similar to The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April.

WWE’s 2018 schedule wraps with the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on Dec. 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. From there the road to WrestleMania 35 kicks off with the 2019 Royal Rumble on Jan. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.