WWE Reportedly Stopped Paying The Revival

The latest word on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder’s status with the WWE is that a) they still haven’t signed new WWE contracts, b) Dawson’s contract will expire in April, Wilder’s 10 weeks after that and c) they haven’t wrestled on WWE television since January 31. The former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champions haven’t even appeared at live events since the start of March. According to a new report from Fightul this week, the company has since stopped paying the pair because they’ve already earned the guaranteed money on their respective contracts.

“Multiple sources within WWE have heard that The Revival either weren’t getting paid, or that it was “extremely scaled back” because they’ve already exceeded their downside guarantees,” Fightful’s report read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Kofi Kingston and Big E at TLC, the pair tried to start up a rivalry with Booker T and get a dream match against Harlem Heat. The two-time Hall of Famer seemed to be up for the idea, but a match never materialized.

“A fight is one thing, a match is something totally different. I think these guys look at me and my brother like we’re two jabronies that ain’t ready to fight,” Booker said during an episode of his podcast in January. “These guys talking about a match. Me and my brother ain’t off to wrestling nobody right now. But if they talking about a fight? I’m down. I ain’t got time to putting on my trunks and boots and trying to dress up like one of these guys on the roster. I’m a businessman. These guys (are) trying to make a name for themselves, and they trying to do that at the expense of Booker T and Stevie Ray. I ain’t no chump and I ain’t backing out of no fight anytime soon.

“Dawson, Wilder. You want us? You might want to rethink that because you could be about to ruin your careers. I would question myself if I was you two, as far as wanting to wake up a sleeping giant,” he continued. “Think about it.”

As of now, neither the Raw nor SmackDown Tag Team Championships have been booked for WrestleMania 36 (if the show is still happening as planned).