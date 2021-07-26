The Rock Provides Latest Update on His Possible WWE Return

✖

Reports of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE once again popped up last week, with "The People's Champ" reportedly making some sort of appearance at Survivor Series this November, celebrating the 25th anniversary of his WWF debut. But, while promoting the upcoming release of his new film Jungle Cruise with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson was asked if there was anything he could tease about this rumored WWE run. Johnson simply replied with "There's nothing," before joking about forming a tag team with his co-star Emily Blunt.

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt said in the interview. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

The big rumor surrounding Johnson's return has been that he'll have a wrestling match with cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas next April. Johnson has even said in the past he'd be up for the match.

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," Johnson said in an interview with Hiram Garcia last year. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Meanwhile, Reigns has been building up the match in his own interviews. "The Tribal Chief" is currently lined up to face John Cena at SummerSlam next month in Las Vegas.

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," Reigns said in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

