Watch: Aleister Black Defeats Buddy Murphy With The Black Mass Out of Nowhere at TLC

Two of the best in ring performers in WWE, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, faced off in the second match of the WWE TLC PPV event on Sunday night.

The two were tasked with the unenviable position of having to follow the ladder match that opened the show, which had some memorable high spots as you’d expect.

However, it didn’t take long for the Black vs. Murphy match to make headlines as Black had his nose bloodied early on when Murphy threw him into the ringside steps. However, Black fought back with some stiff kicks and shots to the head to even the odds.

There was also this.

Striking was the theme throughout the match.

Murphy looked to have the advantage late, hitting several strikes and a brutal brainbuster suplex.

He continued with the strikes until he spun around right into a Black Mass from Black. Check it out below.

Black then covered for the pinfall.