WWE's The Bump Names Its Top 10 Matches of 2022

WWE's The Bump counted down its Top 10 matches of 2022 on Wednesday's episode, ranking some of the most beloved matches from this past year. As has been the case with many Top 10 lists for this year, Cody Rhodes' valiant effort against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral inside Hell in a Cell took the No. 1 spot, outshining the likes of Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. You can see the full Top 10 list below.

Rhodes appeared on Monday Night Raw this week for the first time in months for an interview. After saying he doesn't have any interest in a fourth match with Rollins, he made some not-so-subtle hints about continuing his mission to finally become WWE Champion once he's back in action. He explained, "I would like to pick up right where I left off. A lot of things have happened in my life. Not just the injury, the stuff I did while I was away (from the WWE) or the birth of my daughter. I can't help but think about the little kid who showed up at 4400 Shepherdsville Rd in Louisville, Kentucky (OVW), and wanted to be a pro wrestler. He told everyone how big his plans were, but didn't have any idea about the price one needed to pay.

"And I can say this with confidence, not arrogance, [that] I have paid that price. It's not a sport where your tenure earns you anything, it's a 'what have you done for me lately?' sport. And even though I wasn't present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe, and I want to pick up right where I left off," he added. "Anyone who's of this business can read between the lines. There's one thing I came back for specifically. A torn pec couldn't stop me, and I can't name one thing that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to be the one to get it done."

WWE The Bump's Top 10 Matches of 2022

Honorable Mentions: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, The Usos vs. The New Day on SmackDown, Edge vs. Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins on Raw, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory at Survivor Series: WarGames

9. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

8. The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series: WarGames

7. The Usos vs. The Street Profits at Money in the Bank

6. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at Crown Jewel

5. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

4. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lunch at WrestleMania 38

3. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

2. Sheamus vs. Gunther at Clash at the Castle

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell