WWE: Trainer Provides Roman Reigns Health Update

Roman Reigns is making a much-anticipated appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, with some even thinking he could return to full-time duty, though a recent health update seems to suggest that is not the case just yet.

Reigns will be returning to WWE Raw for the first time since he relinquished the WWE Universal Championship due to his battle with Leukemia. He’s been getting treatment for it since he left the ring, and even found some time to do some filming for the upcoming film Hobbs & Shaw. Reigns’ trainer David Gonyea took to Instagram to share a photo of the two while also talking a bit about his training there (via IWNerd).

“Had the absolute honor and privilege of having Roman Reigns train at Island Club and Spa during his stay in Waikiki! It was very humbling for an athlete of his caliber to not only train here but also speak so very highly of our facility,” Gonyea said on Instagram. “Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in-ring return!”

He would clarify that a bit in the comments, explaining that the in-ring return would’ve be happening for a while yet.

“nah man he’s still recovering. He won’t be in action for another few months… keep in mind what leukemia is… and that he has been in remission this was a flair up that he needed treatment for,” Gonyea. “I was working out with him and he was definitely moving slow. It’s the PG era they aren’t working cancer.”

Regardless of when he comes back to action, we’re just happy he looks as if he’s doing well in the treatment, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

