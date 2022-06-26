AEW's Miro Addresses Undertaker Criticisms and Contrasts in the Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling fans were thrilled to see Miro make his return to the ring not too long ago, and now the former TNT Champion is in the mix to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Forbidden Door. During a new interview with Fightful Miro discussed several topics, including the rediscovery of his love of video games after his release from WWE. He also addressed recent comments by The Undertaker regarding today's product being "kinda soft" and the more positive and video game-embracing locker rooms of today compared to the ones Undertaker seems to be referring to, saying "sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage."

First Miro talked about when he rediscovered his love for video games, and it was thanks to Xavier Woods and Shaq. "Everything started very accidentally. After my release from WWE, I had nothing. I had to sit at home for three months and wasn't able to work anywhere. Thankfully to Xavier Woods and my mentor Shaq, they kind of inspired me to do what I love doing. I love playing video games in my time off. I've loved it since I was four years old. Why not do it when I'm chilling at home and connect with my friends and audience? It was a great experience. We got to grow as a community. Not everybody watches wrestling, they are just gamer fans. being able to do that crossover and show them what wrestling is or showing wrestlers what video games are, however you want to turn it, video games are such an important part of today's world," Miro said.

"People are trying to talk bad about video games, which I never understood. We all have our downtime. Some people want to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and do heroin and others want to play video games," Miro said. "Some of these old timers are calling this a bad thing. I don't think it's a bad thing just because we have more brains now than people before doesn't mean video games are bad. Sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage."

As for Undertaker's original comments during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, you can find those below.

When asked if she still watches wrestling, Undertaker said "I try. It's tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It's kinda soft. I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. To the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough edge."

"They're trying to put something out for everybody. Some guys are into the comedy shit and other guys want to see more hardcore fighting. One of the big things that happened is the generation before, we all got old at the same time," Undertaker said. "There weren't enough guys to work with the young guys. I can give my theories on what you should do, but until you can get in the ring and do it, it doesn't translate. Then, you also have too many people who are like, 'these guys on the Internet so I'm good.' Okay, well, you can listen to them or you can listen to somebody who has been there and done it. There was not enough merging of the young and the new talent. When it was me, Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, Shawn Michaels we were working together and making money, then we just aged out and it left young guys working with young guys and the product changed."

He would also expand on this statement in an interview with Sports Illustrated, pointing out that it was no disrespect to the talent.