WWE: Will Trish Stratus Be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and while we have learned of the majority of the participants, there are still some open spots in both the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches. One name that has been brought up several times as a possible surprise for the Women’s match is Trish Stratus, especially since her frequent nemesis Lita has already been revealed for it. Stratus was asked about the possibility of her showing up in the Royal Rumble during the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, and while she didn’t say she would be involved, she also didn’t rule it out. Here’s what she said.

“Well, I’ll tell you this,” Stratus said. “I am filming the semi-finals of Canada’s Got Talent, they do wrap up a certain time. But I’m just, I’ll be in that headspace, so that’s sort of my focus at the moment. You know, that’s, that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to be, like, in it.”

She also talked about WWE revealing so many of the entrants into the match ahead of time, including the shocking revelation that Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Mickie James would be crossing over into the Rumble match.

“I mean I get it,” Stratus said. “You want to sell the event, right? So that’s exciting, talking about who’s going to be there and things like that. I mean honestly, Mickie James coming back, I thought that was pretty cool. But I think that that should’ve been a huge surprise because no one would’ve expected that.”

She also gave her pick on who would win it all, and her money is on Lita. “So I would say, I mean, Lita. Amy looked pretty good. She was on Raw or Smackdown the other day. Was it Raw the other day? She’s training her butt off inside, I know that. I know inside information that she’s been training in the ring. So I don’t know, maybe she’s got another run in her,” Stratus said.

Here is the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Liv MorganTBA)

