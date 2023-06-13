WWE Changes Another Championship on Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight's Monday Night Raw opened with Adam Pearce awarding Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship, an update to her current reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. The title's design has obvious similarities to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, though the title belt is white. Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw a similar announcement as Asuka was awarded the WWE Women's Championship, and it has since been reported that WWE wanted to streamline the titles to avoid the confusion of brand-specific championships being moved to opposite shows via the WWE Draft.

As for Ripley, this is the latest in a long line of accomplishments for the 26-year-old Australian star. She became the fifth woman in company history to become a Grand Slam Champion back at WrestleMania 39, defeating Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won her first title — the NXT Women's Championship — back in December 2019.

BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled the BRAND NEW Women's World Championship and presented it to @RheaRipley_WWE! What do you think? 🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M7T5R7g8gC — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023

This story is developing...