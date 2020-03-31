WWE Releases Full WWE Network Schedule for WrestleMania 36 Week

WrestleMania 36 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the WWE Performance Center via the WWE Network. While the event itself has seen massive changes over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic (and multiple events scheduled for that same weekend get either canceled or postponded), it looks like WWE will be pulling out all the stops to produce as much content as possible on the WWE Network for the entire WrestleMania week. Starting on Monday the Network will be loaded with special match compilations from previous WrestleManias along with new documentary episodes and live editions of The Bump.

Check out the full WWE Network schedule for the week in the list below!

Monday, March 30

Edge’s Best WrestleMania matches — 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 31

Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions Uncensored Versions — 10 a.m. ET

15 Greatest WrestleMania Match of the Last 15 Years — 10 a.m. ET — includes Edge vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania XXIV), Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 35) and John Cena vs. Batista (WrestleMania XXVI)

Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches — 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 1

The Bump — 10 a.m. ET — AJ Styles and Humberto Carrillo booked to appear

Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches — 3 p.m. ET

Charlotte Flair 8 Most Memorable Matches — 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 2

Where Are They Now?: Eva Marie & Snitsky — 10 a.m. ET

WWE Dream Match Mania — 1 p.m. ET

Steve Austin’s Best WrestleMania Matches — 3 p.m. ET

Best of WrestleMania Theater — 3 p.m. ET

NXT UK — 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE — 7 p.m. ET

NXT — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 3

WWE Untold: HBK vs. Angle — 10 a.m. ET

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak — 3 p.m. ET

Best WrestleMania adder Matches — 3 p.m. ET

205 Live — 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4

WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre — 10 a.m. ET

Randy Orton’s Best WrestleMania Matches — 3 p.m. ET

The Bump — 1 p.m. ET

Wrestlemania 36 Night One Kickoff — 6 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 36 Night One — 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 5