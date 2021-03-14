WWE Releases Official Poster for WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE released a new official poster for WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, featuring the "Back in Business" tagline along with a handful of the company's biggest stars. The poster features both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre (wielding his sword) in the center, along with Sasha Banks, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Edge, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair (wearing the same outfit from last year's pirate-themed WrestleMania). The poster also features Bad Bunny, all but confirming that the rap star and reigning 24/7 Champion will be competing at this year's event.

So far only two matches have been confirmed for the April 10-11 event — Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship and Banks vs. Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It's still not confirmed (though very likely) that McIntyre will get a one-on-one bout against Lashley for the WWE title after "The All Mighty" cost him the championship back at Elimination Chamber.

It's also noteworthy that Flair is on the poster, but not Asuka. The Raw Women's Champion is reportedly still dealing with a concussion and the status of her defending the title at the show is still up in the air.

As for the rest of the show's card, Vince McMahon is reportedly "back to square one" after recognizing that the show needs to be "bigger" given its WWE's first event with live fans since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Spearking of fans, Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba reported on Sunday that WWE wants 45,000 fans inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium for each night of the event.

"I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began," Alba wrote in a series of tweets. "I have reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium, but have yet to hear back. Tickets are on-sale 3/16, though it hasn't publicly been said how many will be available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far. The Texas Rangers have clearance to fill their stadium with about 40k to start the season (right around the same time as WrestleMania). Daytona International Speedway officials estimated to me Daytona 500 attendance was in the 25k-30k range. So this would be biggest."

