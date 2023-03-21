WWE Announces Sponsorship Involvement for WrestleMania 39

Cross-brand synergy has been a staple of WWE programming for a number of years now. Movies like Red Notice and Army of the Dead factored elements from their narratives into WWE storylines in past premium live events, while longtime partner Mountain Dew received its own match this past January when Bray Wyatt battled LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble. Reports began circulating that WWE was looking to have another sponsored match at WWE WrestleMania 39, but it was unclear as to which brand would be involved and what superstars would be wrestling in it.

WWE has confirmed that Cinnamon Toast Crunch will fulfill a sponsorship role at WWE WrestleMania 39 but it is unconfirmed as to how the cereal will factor in. According to the press release, Cinnamon Toast Crunch's "cinnamojis" will battle each other inside a WWE ring.

The full press release can be read below...

MINNEAPOLIS—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis are back with their absurd antics – and this time they are gearing up to square off against each other. The beloved Cinnamojis are busting outside the cereal bowl as they make their debut in the WWE ring, lucha libre-style. The cereal mascots first delighted fans last year with their wacky personalities and legendary adventures. This year, the Cinnamojis gave themselves the ultimate makeover and blasted each other with Cinnadust to create their own lucha libre-style face masks. Fans can exclusively find the limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 cereal box in limited quantities on Walmart.com starting this month, while supplies last. To add to the fun, they can use the back of the cereal box to build their own popup wresting ring – setting the stage for an epic Cinnamoji match at the breakfast table! "Cinnamojis are always up for anything and given the chance to adventure into a world of wrestling with spirited characters, colorful masks, and enthusiastic fans, they were all in," said Mindy Murray, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager for General Mills. "WWE is at the epicenter of sports entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring Cinnamojis' antics to their passionate fanbase." To celebrate the Cinnamoji Toast Crunch cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and WWE are teaming up to bring Cinnamojis to fans live during WrestleMania 39, hosted at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles April 1-2. "Cinnamon Toast Crunch is an enduring brand with an amazing product, and we're excited to welcome them as a first-time WrestleMania sponsor," said Craig Stimmel, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, WWE. Tune in on Peacock to catch the spirited Cinnamojis perform live at WrestleMania 39 alongside WWE Superstars. Those who are unable to see the Cinnamojis live can still get their box of specially marked Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, available nationwide. Leading up to WrestleMania 39, don't miss the Cinnamojis' journey as they battle it out to be named the next lucha libre campeón. To follow along and learn more, visit @cinnamontoastcrunch on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and www.cinnamontoastcrunch.com.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this April 1st and April 2nd.