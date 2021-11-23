The mystery of Vince McMahon’s stolen golden egg was solved midway through this week’s Monday Night Raw. Sami Zayn brought Austin Theory and the egg to McMahon’s office in an attempt to claim the award for a WWE Championship match with Big E later in the night. Theory explained that he snuck into the office during Survivor Series to take a selfie with the egg, but the security team caused him to panic and run off with it. McMahon admired the guts it took Theory to return the egg and decided to reward him with the title shot, then told Zayn “nobody likes a snitch!”

Theory then posted a selfie with McMahon holding the egg, which you can see below. The entire angle is part of the paid advertising deal Netflix’s Red Notice and the WWE made to help promote the film’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing…