Has WWE Picked the WrestleMania 39 Night One Main Event Yet?

WWE officially announced the lineups for both nights of WrestleMania 39 on Thursday, confirming that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be the main event for Night Two. However, there was some confusion surrounding Night One as the United States Championship match between John Cena and Austin Theory — already confirmed by WWE to be the opening match of Night One — was prominently displayed as the headliner. Though the announcement didn't confirm it (and it was later clarified to not be the case), many took this as a sign WWE had moved the match to the main event of the evening.

Adding to the confusion was the Night One lineup, which included the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley (previously rumored to be the main event) and The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (the match many fans think should have the main event spot. In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, Zayn admitted he hasn't been told what the Night One main event will be.

"That remains to be seen. I should (know), that's for sure, but I don't.....we'll see," Zayn said (h/t Fightful). He later pointed out the historical significance the match would bring, as WWE's tag titles have never been defended in the main event of a WrestleMania. Since pivoting to a two-night event at WrestleMania 36, the Night One main events have included a Cinematic Match (The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match), Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and an impromptu No Holds Barred Match between Owens and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"It is insane. If we do go on last, which remains to be seen. It would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 and it would be the first tag team title match of all time (to headline). That's something," Zayn said.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Night Two