Kevin Hart Presents the WWE's WrestleMania 39 Cold Open

WWE released the cold open for WrestleMania 39 ahead of this weekend's two-night event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. The opening features comedian Kevin Hart hyping up the event before cutting to the various Hollywood trailers WWE has released over the past month. Hart closes out his speech by saying, "Welcome, world, to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood...wow, hey, what's the pyro budget on this thing?"

Hart is a well-known WWE fan, previously appearing on WWE and hosting a number of WWE wrestlers on his YouTube series "Cold as Balls." He's even called out Brock Lesnar in the past, telling LADbible last year, "I already know what I would do! Nobody's ever really incorporated food into wrestling. My whole thing would be peanut butter. Like yeah, 'Hey. Hey! You want things to get a little nutty butter?' That would be my tagline. 'Oh God, here comes Kevin Hart! He's going into his shorts!' Boom (throwing motion). Nutty butter all over their face."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Night Two

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baslzer vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!