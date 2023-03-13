WWE WrestleMania 39: Which Match Should Main Event Night One?

WWE's WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away and eight matches have officially been confirmed for the show. But while a few more will be added in over the next few weeks, a question remains — which match should be the main event of Night One? Night Two is a no-brainer given that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is already on the card, but things aren't as clear for April 1. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships (not confirmed but heavily rumored) has a strong case given how The Bloodline storyline has dominated WWE programming, but other bouts like Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka and even Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul could theoretically get the nod.

Looking back at previous WrestleManias doesn't necessarily help. Since moving to a two-day event at WrestleMania 36, the first night has closed out with a cinematic match (Undertaker vs. AJ Styles), a historical women's championship bout (Belair vs. Sasha Banks) and an impromptu No Holds Barred Match featuring one of WWE's greatest legends (Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens). Which match do you think should get the honor? Check out some of the reactions below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!