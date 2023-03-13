WWE WrestleMania 39: Which Match Should Main Event Night One?
WWE's WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away and eight matches have officially been confirmed for the show. But while a few more will be added in over the next few weeks, a question remains — which match should be the main event of Night One? Night Two is a no-brainer given that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is already on the card, but things aren't as clear for April 1. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships (not confirmed but heavily rumored) has a strong case given how The Bloodline storyline has dominated WWE programming, but other bouts like Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka and even Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul could theoretically get the nod.
Looking back at previous WrestleManias doesn't necessarily help. Since moving to a two-day event at WrestleMania 36, the first night has closed out with a cinematic match (Undertaker vs. AJ Styles), a historical women's championship bout (Belair vs. Sasha Banks) and an impromptu No Holds Barred Match featuring one of WWE's greatest legends (Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens). Which match do you think should get the honor? Check out some of the reactions below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Let's Go!
Saw some RAW highlights. How do you see this and not think that the Sami/KO vs The Usos is a Wrestlemania Night 1 main event? pic.twitter.com/K2gMkPrRVb— LA Knightingale (@laknightingale) March 7, 2023
prevnext
Sami Zayn for Main Event of WrestleMania Night 1 pls.
... Here's his #WWE2K23 Entrance! pic.twitter.com/YZoR4ZNOSu— Macho T (@ItsMachoT) March 7, 2023
A Banger Main Event?
prevnext
St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Kansas City. Drew McIntyre V Sheamus. Winner: IC Title Match Main Event at Wrestlemania 39 Day One.. Next Friday “Remember Murrayfield” #SCOvIRE #luckoftheirish pic.twitter.com/UDGCPhmi23— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 12, 2023
Last Month's Report
prevnext
Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley is the current favourite to main event night one of #WrestleMania.
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lYvViGWfrw— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 24, 2023
EST vs. Empress
prevnext
LET'S GOOOOOOOOO ASUKA DESERVES SHE'S AMAZING her vs Bianca is gonna be one of the greatest women's matches of all time simply let them main event night 1 pic.twitter.com/rJQiqsHq52— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) February 19, 2023
Father vs. Son!
prevnext
Rey vs Dominic Mysterio— 💜 Soci_i 🖖🏼✌🏼✊🏼 (@Soci_inertia) March 11, 2023
SHOULD Main Event NIGHT ONE!! #WrestleMania
Historical
prevnext
Imagine someone telling you back then that their kids are gonna main event WrestleMania the same weekend. (I’m just presuming Charlotte vs Rhea is the main event for night one) pic.twitter.com/ar5BdZu0gy— Jagnarok (@Jagnarok) March 12, 2023
Hot Take?
prev
Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens vs. The Usos at Mania is absolutely the right call. https://t.co/7FPlFWZTMm— Marc Quill of #RingCrashers (@MarcQuill) March 13, 2023