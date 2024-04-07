WWE WrestleMania 40: Fans Loving Tag Team Titles Split

Six teams of WWE Superstars battled it out on night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to become the new Tag Team Champions, but fans didn't get just one set of Champions by the night's end. Instead, two teams ended up walking away as the new Champions, giving each brand their own Tag Team Champions once more. It would be A-Town Down Under snagging the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and The Awesome Truth walking away with the Raw Tag Team Championships, and though there is plenty of debate regarding who won each set of Titles, fans are united in loving that there are two sets of Champs once again.

As you can see on the next slide, fans are incredibly happy that the Tag Team Championships are split once more. It's been two years since the Titles were initially unified by The Usos, and combined with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship locking those Titles up, that tied up four Titles in one storyline.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Sunday as far as those Titles being split or kept together, but that's partly been taken care of thanks to the creation of the World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Seth Rollins. That is Raw's premiere Title and will be defended tomorrow night, as Rollins looks to retain his Title against Drew McIntyre.

WrestleMania 40 has been pretty epic so far, and we've got the rest of tonight and tomorrow night to go. You can check out all the updated results below, and you can find the reactions to tonight's Title split on the next slide.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1:

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: A Town Down Under (C) and Awesome Truth (C) def. Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C), New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), DIY, and New Catch Republic

6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Andrade) def. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

