WWE WrestleMania 40: Fans Loving Tag Team Titles Split
WWE fans are loving the decision to split the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40
Six teams of WWE Superstars battled it out on night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to become the new Tag Team Champions, but fans didn't get just one set of Champions by the night's end. Instead, two teams ended up walking away as the new Champions, giving each brand their own Tag Team Champions once more. It would be A-Town Down Under snagging the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and The Awesome Truth walking away with the Raw Tag Team Championships, and though there is plenty of debate regarding who won each set of Titles, fans are united in loving that there are two sets of Champs once again.
As you can see on the next slide, fans are incredibly happy that the Tag Team Championships are split once more. It's been two years since the Titles were initially unified by The Usos, and combined with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship locking those Titles up, that tied up four Titles in one storyline.
We'll have to wait and see what happens with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Sunday as far as those Titles being split or kept together, but that's partly been taken care of thanks to the creation of the World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Seth Rollins. That is Raw's premiere Title and will be defended tomorrow night, as Rollins looks to retain his Title against Drew McIntyre.
WrestleMania 40 has been pretty epic so far, and we've got the rest of tonight and tomorrow night to go. You can check out all the updated results below, and you can find the reactions to tonight's Title split on the next slide.
WrestleMania 40 Night 1:
Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch
Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn
Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso
6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: A Town Down Under (C) and Awesome Truth (C) def. Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C), New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), DIY, and New Catch Republic
6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill
Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Andrade) def. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
What have you thought of WrestleMania 40 so far? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!
Titles split finally!!
WWE Tag Team Championships = SD
World Tag Team Championships = Raw pic.twitter.com/S9i0qierJ4— Kennedy Goodman (@ToughCustomer98) April 6, 2024
Glad to see the titles split! Too many good teams for one tag team to hold all the gold.— G.I JOE🇺🇸 Ιωσήφ (@CombatJoe1010) April 7, 2024
The WWE Tag Team titles are finally split! About damn time!— Wolf Gang Mishima (@WolfGangMishima) April 7, 2024
Finally the #WWE tag team titles are no longer unified! It took long enough but tonights match was a unique way to split them. #WrestleMania #WrestleMania40 #WrestleManiaXL— Jacob Nelson (@Jacob_J_Nelson) April 7, 2024
It's finally great to see the splitting of the tag team titles in WWE. The company has way too many good tag teams. It was time to split up those unified titles.
Awesome Truth are your Raw Champions
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are your Smackdown Champions #WrestleMania— Chase Gardner (@CoachChaseG) April 7, 2024
I'm just glad WWE finally split up the Tag Team Titles. #WrestleMania— Joshua Travis (@Maddog_219) April 7, 2024
Thank god the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are split. #WrestleManiaXL #WrestleMania— Virtua Kazama: When's Virtua Fighter 6?! (@VirtuaKazama) April 7, 2024
FINALLY!!!!! The tag team titles have been SPLIT!!!!! #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8l12rNPK9S— JazzBliss🦇✨ (@JJazzbliss) April 7, 2024