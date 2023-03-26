WWE Names the Greatest WrestleMania Entrances of All Time

WWE's WrestleMania pay-per-views often provide the biggest spectacle of the year for the pro wrestling business. That includes every aspect of the live presentation, from the massive entrance stage to the pyro to the elaborate entrances given to many of the wrestlers. WWE's YouTube channel uploaded a new playlist on Sunday, ranking the greatest WrestleMania entrances of all time. WrestleMania staples like The Undertaker, Triple H and John Cena pop up on the list a few times, as do a few of the best cosplays and live music performances. Check out the full list below.

Taking the No. 1 spot is "Mr. WrestleMania" himself, Shawn Michaels. "The Heartbreak Kid" arrived for the main event of WrestleMania XII by ziplining over the crowd at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim Arena down the ring for his Iron Man Match with Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Michaels would go on to win the WWF Championship by beating Hart after over an hour of in-ring action.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 is Shinsuke Nakamura (WrestleMania 34), The Rock (WrestleMania 32), Bad Bunny (WrestleMania 37), The New Day (WrestleMania 32), Bray Wyatt's The Fiend (WrestleMania 37), Triple H (WrestleMania 30), Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 35), The Undertaker (WrestleMania 29) and Cena (WrestleMania 25).

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. TBA

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!