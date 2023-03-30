WWE Executive Reveals How Long it Took to Plan WrestleMania's Main Event

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for close to one thousand days at this point, making him the WWE superstar to hold the title for the longest period of time. While also adding the world heavyweight championship to his resume as well, it looks like the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is looking to take both at this year's WrestleMania. As wrestling fans prepare for this weekend's two-night extravaganza, a new report shows just how long the main event featuring the two superstars has been in the works.

Appearing on "The Press Box", executive of World Wrestling Entertainment, Bruce Prichard stated that the main event has been planned since August of last year. With Reigns remaining the "head of the table" for such a long period of time, many fans are believing that this year's WrestleMania will do the impossible and finally see Roman lose his belts to Cody Rhodes. Prichard went into detail when it came to the planning of the event, "I would say that getting to this place, where we are, started probably in August. We were really shooting for that and trying to make things work so that by the time we got to WrestleMania, we were looking at it in August."

Will The Bloodline Survive?

Prichard then went on to expand how planning for future events in World Wrestling Entertainment has changed in the present versus the past. The WWE executive noted that in years past, filming weeks in advance gave creators behind the scenes more of a chance to lay the groundwork for future matches, "Even still today, we like to look at what is the end goal? Where do we want to be at the end of this story? What's the ending? And then work backward. When you look at the Bloodline story and integrating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and now Cody, it's very deep storytelling. There were so many hints and things along the way that when you look back at it, you go, 'Wow, I remember that. That meant this.' You start putting the pieces together."

Via Fightful