WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Crowds Back on WWE Raw
Since mid-March, WWE has held episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown from inside the WWE Performance Center. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those shows (along with WrestleMania and Money in the Bank) took place without any fans in attendance. However this week marked a change in that strategy, as WWE took a note from AEW's playbook and put WWE Performance Center trainees in the stands to serve as the crowd. Given how viewers had grown tired of matches and promos taking place without any crowd interaction, WWE fans were overjoyed to see the change as they took to social media.
Alive Again
I love that WWE finally put the talent/producers in the crowd. It’s about time and it feels more alive again! #RAW— 𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍’𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘 🤍 || 47 • fan account (@xReigningEmpire) May 26, 2020
Where Are They?!
So apparently WWE are going to start having a small crowd for their shows going forward.
I better see these lads there or I'm cancelling my WWE network. pic.twitter.com/458BcccJjD— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 25, 2020
Accurate
I have a feeling Rik Bugez in the crowd is going to be very entertaining. #RAW— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2020
Counting Down...
WWE put plexiglass between the ring/entrance area and ringside crowd. Can't wait to see someone get checked into those. #RAW pic.twitter.com/QNxKSpvWTi— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2020
About Bloody Time
It's about time WWE takes some notes from AEW and puts other superstars in the "crowd". #RAW— Chelsea Weiand (@chelsea_weiand) May 26, 2020
Loyalty!
The Rock's daughter not watching the Titan Games brother, because we're on Monday Night #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UmW15wEh91— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 26, 2020
Where Are the Beach Balls?
It would all be worth it if the plexiglass crowd went into business for themselves and started throwing beach balls and booing Sheamus vs Randy Orton. #raw— Matt Fowler Owes Tom Nook His First Born (@TheMattFowler) May 26, 2020
