WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Crowds Back on WWE Raw

Since mid-March, WWE has held episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown from inside the WWE Performance Center. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those shows (along with WrestleMania and Money in the Bank) took place without any fans in attendance. However this week marked a change in that strategy, as WWE took a note from AEW's playbook and put WWE Performance Center trainees in the stands to serve as the crowd. Given how viewers had grown tired of matches and promos taking place without any crowd interaction, WWE fans were overjoyed to see the change as they took to social media.

Check out some of the best reactions below, and let us know what you think of WWE's decision in the comments!