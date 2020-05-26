Apollo Crews Captures the United States Championship on WWE Raw

Apollo Crews captured his first championship in WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw when he successfully defeated Andrade for the United States Championship. The former Dragon Gate star came up short several weeks back when his first shot against the champion ended via referee stoppage when his knee gave out. However despite Andrade's multiple attempts to re-injure his leg, Crews managed to power through with a Gorilla Press, Standing Moonsault and Standing Shooting Star Press combination to pick up the victory.

Crews celebrated after the match with a promo, saying he was glad he proved all the doubters wrong by finally becoming a champion.

Crews' win bring Andrade's reign to a end at 151 days, the longest run with the title since Shinsuke Nakamura's 2018 reign. He won the title by beating Rey Mysterio at a Madison Square Garden live event back in December.

Elsewhere on this week's Raw, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Nia Jax will compete for the No. 1 Contender's spot for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship, Ric Flair will make an appearance to address the Edge vs. Randy Orton rematch, 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will make an appearance and MVP will host Drew McIntyre in a VIP Lounge segment.

Here's the card for WWE's next pay-per-view, Backlash, as of now. The show will once again take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. TBD

Edge vs. Randy Orton

